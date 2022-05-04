Stock image of a soccer ball in the corner of a field. | Pixabay

Two youth projects in Burns Lake have received funding from the Nechako Kitamaat Development Fund Society.

The first is for the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lakes District Secondary School Parent Advisory Council which received $3,000.

This is for two career days that will connect grade 9 students with local professionals.

Additionally, the Burns Lake Youth Soccer Association received $5,000.

A news release said this is for the Soccer Association to purchase equipment, nets, coaching and equipment for referees after having a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding is a part of a new NKDF funding cycle which is the under $5,000 Program.

According to the society, grant requests for under $5,000 are accepted on a continuous basis within a two-week response time.

Anyone looking for more information is being encouraged to go on the society’s website.