The Village of Telkwa is asking all residents to conserve water between May 9 to May 20.

This is for the Public Works crew to empty and inspect the Morris Road Reservoir as a part of the refurbishment project..

According to the Village, residents will continue to receive water from the water treatment plant and the Trobak Reservoir while the Morris Road Reservoir is offline.

This project is refurbishing the current reservoir which was built in 1983 and was the only reservoir until December 2019.

It began in 2021 and involves:

Installation of isolation valves and a drain line

Access improvements for worker safety

Installation of mixing equipment for improved water quality

Draining the reservoir for inspection of existing structure

Cleaning and disinfecting the reservoir.

Any necessary repair that are identified in the inspection

The Village said this project is an important step in its ongoing efforts to increase the water supply capacity in order to allow for continued growth.

It was funded by the Union of BC Municipalities through the Canada Community-Building funds.