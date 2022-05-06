Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

The province has provided more than 50 First Nations and local governments with their share of $1.9 million in emergency preparedness funding.

This includes communities in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District and will help improve support services.

A news release said this funding will support communities building capacity to provide ESS through equipment purchases and volunteer recruitment, retention and training.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako with Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Granisle and Vanderhoof received $77,694 for team modernization and development.

Additionally, Smithers and Telkwa received $50,000 in funding for an operational readiness development project.

The Gitanyow Band and the Kispiox Band Council each received $25,000.

For the Gitanyow Band it is for ESS Development and for the Kispiox Band Council it is for a development project, trailer, equipment and training.

This funding is a part of the $189 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund which is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities and supports programs that strengthen the resilience of First Nations communities, local governments and residents