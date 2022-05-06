The North Coast-Nechako region saw more people unemployed in April, according to Statistics Canada.

It came in at 6.1% for the region compared to 5.9% in March.

Meanwhile, last year the unemployment rate was 8.1% .

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said that in terms of people employed in the region less people are working.

“We had about 40,000 people employed this April and a year ago there were 44,500,” he said.

Ferrao also said that in the region there are some industries that are seeing declines in employment.

“There are declines in accommodations and food services, restaurants, hotels that sort of thing and also a decline in other services so, services relating to repairs, household services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the province had one of the lowest unemployment rates across the country at 5.4%.

Nationally, the jobless mark for April is sitting at 5.2%

Ferrao added that Canada has reached pre-pandemic levels in terms of job growth.