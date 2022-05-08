Two new singles have been released by a local musician to honour motherhood for this Mothers Day weekend.

Kristin Ormiston has released “A Better Goodbye” and ‘Find’ to all streaming platforms.

The first single, A Better Goodbye is being released as a tribute song to Sandy Nixon who passed away in 2019 from breast cancer and leaving behind her two daughters.

Nixon’s two daughters sang on the track and have created a dance video for the song.

Ormiston said that she wrote the song because she was moved by Sandy’s daughters missing their mom.

“ Drew, her one daughter had drawn a piece of artwork and put it on display and showed me in her room and some pictures of her and Sandy and the family when they were younger and it had the words I deserved a better goodbye and that just touched me very deeply about her loss,” she said.

They decided to choose a country genre for the song because Sandy graduated in Alberta and has family who farm there.

Meanwhile, the second single ‘Find’ is about Ormiston’s journey with motherhood.

She said for this song she was reflecting upon missing her children are fully grown.

“Some of them are in their thirties and just wishing I could’ve given them more, I did my best at the time as I raise them but I look back and I think oh if I’d known more, if I’d had more if I’d done it right so, it’s about feelings we have as mom’s,” Ormiston said.

Both songs were released to the public on Friday (May 6).