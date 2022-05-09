The Village of Telkwa is seeking the public’s input on a Active Transportation Network Plan.

This plan is for any activity that uses your own power to get around the community like, walking, biking, skateboarding or using a wheelchair.

Additionally, e-scooters and e-bikes are considered active transportation.

The Village says by sharing your thoughts this will help better understand existing conditions, barriers and identify priorities for improvement.

The survey can be completed online or printed copies can be picked up at the Village office.

Completed surveys are due by May 27.