A second administrative penalty has been issued to Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. by the Environment Assessment Office.

The fine of $170,100 was issued following several inspections by compliance and enforcement officers which found repeated issues with erosion and sediment control.

The province said that in CGL’s 2014 environmental assessment certificate it required the implementation of an environment management place, including measures to protect sensitive wetlands and waterways from sediment caused by erosion that can negatively impact water quality and fish habitat.

“The EAO takes very seriously matters of compliance with the conditions of all environmental assessment certificates. More than 40 inspections have been carried out along the CGL pipeline construction route since the project began with 37 warnings, 16 orders and two administrative penalties issued,” said a news release.

It added that several inspections between October 2021 and April 2022 in various locations along the construction right of way found on-going non-compliance related to erosion and sediment control.

The financial penalties mark an escalation of enforcement action to address the issues, the news release said.

Meanwhile, a first administrative penalty of $72,500 was issued to the project in February.

The EAO says it continues to actively monitor the conditions of the environmental assessment certificate for construction of the project to ensure potential impacts to the environment and wildlife are mitigated.