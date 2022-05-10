- Advertisement -

Service providers supporting children and youth with support needs in Smithers are being invited to submit a proposal for its first family connection centre.

The community is a part of the early implementation of these centres in the Northwest.

Proposals can be made on the BC Bid website until July.

The province said that successful proponents will be awarded contracts in the fall.

Additionally, proposals are being accepted for Prince Rupert and Terrace.

It is expected that by 2024, approximately 40 family connection centres will offer services and support to children and youth with support needs and their families.

The province added that an information session for proponents will be held by BC Bid in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a survey continues to be conducted by the province regarding the supports needed for children and youth with support needs.

The Smithers family connection centre is anticipated to open sometime in 2023.