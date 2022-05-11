- Advertisement -

First Nation groups are calling on Canada to cease construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline and the Trans Mountain pipeline.

This comes after a third letter was sent to the government condemning the country on its treatment of Indigenous Peoples by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

It was released on April 29 and said it found that the country is in violation of international law.

According to the letter, it failed to obtain consent for pipeline projects and for violence against Indigenous Peoples.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A joint press conference was held this morning (Wednesday) to reiterate the message of ceasing construction and that there have been raids by police in their territory.

Sleydo’ also known as Molly Wickham, said that she has been arrested twice and has even stared down the barrel of a gun.

“It is a clear indication that the governments of BC and Canada intend to use force to push industry through our sovereign lands,” she said.

Sleydo added that RCMP’s special industry police (CIRG) have trespassed daily over the last couple of months.

“This problem will never go away until the governments of this country recognize our inherent sovereignty. The first step is to stop the construction of this project and pull CIRG out of our territories immediately,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Chief Woos said the main focus is to protect the water, land and wildlife in their territory.

“While we’re still trying to protect our water, our land industries just come in flashing their cash doing their damage and then taking back off to the big cities, that’s what they’re doing and yet they continue to divide our people amongst us,” he said.

Last year, the Gidimt’en Checkpoint issued an eviction notice to Coastal GasLink which prompted numerous arrests after employees did not have access to supplies.