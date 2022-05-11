- Advertisement -

Northline Collision in Smithers has announced that it has officially been certified by Certified Collision Care.

A news release said that the collision centre is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient collision repair network.

It also added that Northline Collision passed the certification process to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles.

According to the release, less than 5% of body shops across the nation are able to meet the requirements to become certified and recognized.

“We’ve worked hard to stay ahead of the curve in the collision repair industry. This official certification demonstrates that commitment to our customers,” said Owner Dave Onderwater.

The certification criteria is based upon auto manufacturer requirements.

Certified Collision Care is a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment training and facilities necessary to repair automaker brand vehicles.