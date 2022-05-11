Born into a military family, Lynn has seen all the beauty this country has to offer and found there’s no better place to call home than the Lakes and Valley district

In 2011 Lynn decided to go back to school for Radio Broadcasting. After graduating with honours she took a mid day host job at a local station. After cutting her teeth she knew it was time to spread her wings and Smithers was the perfect place to do that. Expanding her skillset Lynn has gone from afternoon host to morning announcer to Program Director. Lynn looks forward to many more years of growth at The Moose

Tune-in with Lynn every weekday morning from 6am-10am