Two infrastructure projects within the Northwest have received investments by the province and Canada .

A news release said that this will help create jobs, business opportunities and address some gaps highlighted by the pandemic.

The Dze L’kant Friendship Centre in Houston received over $4.5 million in combined funding for a new facility.

This would replace the current Friendship Centre in Houston with a new accessible facility which would include a community kitchen, playground and storage.

$3,430.389 was provided by the federal government and $1,143,463 was given by the province.

Additionally, funding was also given to Hazelton for its River Road Active Transportation Upgrades and Road Works project.

This would be to reconstruct approximately 500 metres of River Road, construct a bike lane and a new sidewalk.

The funding will also go towards rehabilitating storm water infrastructure.

The province provided this project with $1,177,087 and the federal government gave $784,724 for a combined total of $1,961,811.

A total of $56.8 million is being invested into 57 projects by the federal government and the province is investing $110.3 million.