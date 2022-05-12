- Advertisement -

A two story mixed use building has been proposed to Smithers town council at the intersection of Queen Street and Fourth Avenue.

This building would include a combination of retail space and housing units.

Currently, the area houses a single family home that was built in 1965 but that would be demolished so construction can begin on the mixed use building.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said that she supports the proposal.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“To see here it looks like lots of back and forth between staff and the proponent and it will be a nice addition right adjacent to town so, I’m happy to see it,” she said.

Town staff said this new building would follow the Alpine theme and that there would be four paved parking spaces at the back of the building.

General Manager, Integrated Growth and Infrastructure Mark Allen said that this building qualifies for a 100% tax exemption for five years.

“The reason that it is 100% is because the proponent is developing four residential suites with the project so it’s quite a significant number relative to the size of the lot,” he said.

Staff added that the building would also include the Town’s alpine theme.

- Advertisement -

The Town also provided conditions for the mixed building which are, there must be adequate lighting at the back and front of the building and details of plant species and an estimate of landscaping must be provided.

Town council voted in favour of the development.