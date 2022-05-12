- Advertisement -

A motion to end the daily prayer in Parliament was brought forward by the Bloc Quebecois yesterday (Wednesday) in the House of Commons.

While the motion was defeated, Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach voted in favour of the idea to remove the daily prayer.

He said that the idea was that it would change to a moment of reflection so that it can be inclusive for all faiths and religions.

“I have no problem with the concept of prayer. This was really about ensuring that Parliament is neutral on the question of religion and providing an opportunity for reflection that isn’t specific to any religion,” Bachrach said.

He added that while he did vote to remove the prayer he is focusing more on issues that affect our region.

Bachrach said during the debate it was brought up that there are more pressing issues which he agreed with.

“We have the responsibility of MP’s to deal with the motions and the business that is brought forward by different parties but the issues that I’m hearing about from people in Skeena-Bulkley Valley have nothing to do with the morning prayer in the House of Commons,” he said.

Each opposition party has an opportunity to bring up an issue they wish to touch on which is where the Bloc Quebecois brought up the idea of removing the daily prayer.

He added that there is a moment after the daily prayer in parliament to have a moment of reflection.

The reading of a prayer in the House of Commons has taken place since 1877.