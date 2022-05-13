- Advertisement -

Northern Development Initiative Trust has provided over $1.3 million in funding for six economic development projects, including one in the Bulkley Valley.

A total of $200,000 was approved for the District of Houston under the Main Street Revitalization Capital program stream.

This is for the 10th Street Revitalization project happening in the district’s downtown.

A portion of 10th Street will be upgraded and include the removal of existing sidewalk and light posts.

Additionally, two decorative pedestrian crosswalks, accessible sidewalks, stained concrete walk, three new luminaire poles and lighting for the two crosswalks will be installed.

The project will also include five new street trees along with various street furnishings, planters and wayfinding signage will be included in the project.

Additionally, $300,000 was approved for the Kitasoo Band store and expansion in Klemtu.