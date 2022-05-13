- Advertisement -

Over $45 thousand was raised for this year’s Smithers Daffodil Dash.

For ten days in April volunteers raised money with an online auction and a socially distanced event that took place to help raise money for Cancer Research.

Additionally, the money that was raised went towards a support system for cancer patients while they are seeking treatment.

For Bulkley Valley cancer patients this is the Kordyban Lodge in Prince George.

Volunteers set a goal of $10,000 for the event, but have blown past that every year they have set that goal.

The committee is hopeful that next year there can be an in person event.