The Houston Royal Canadian Legion launched its new shuttle vehicle over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 14), the Houston Shuttle Launch took place at the Legion building on 11th avenue.

Earlier this year, the province provided over $28 thousand in funding for the shuttle so the Legion can continue to offer free rides for seniors as well as free grocery and prescription delivery.

Funding for the new van was made through the province’s Community Gaming Grants Program.

While the province provided half of the funding for the shuttle, local businesses donated towards the remaining balance.

The vehicle is decorated in the businesses that also contributed to the shuttle like Coastal GasLink, Bulkley Valley Home Centre and All West Glass.

The Legion says it is now operational Monday to Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 6 p..m until 11 p.m.