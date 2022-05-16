- Advertisement -

A New Hazelton Doctor has been recognized by the Society of Rural Physicians Canada.

Dr. Danielle Pichie received the Rural Community Impact Award after being nominated by a colleague.

According to Pichie, she had no idea that she was being nominated for the award and was surprised to receive the email that she won.

She said that this award showed the support that is needed for healthcare teams to stay in communities.

“I see this award as my colleagues trying to do that for me and it’s very kind and I’m very honoured but I think it represents something important about how we need to support each other to stay and do the work that needs to be done,” Dr. Pichie said.

She added that she came to Hazelton at Wrinch Memorial Hospital around six years ago and was immediately charmed with the area and the patients.

“There’s a lovely community in the hospital and the clinic where people really are trying to work together to do better and it felt like a community when I got here and I just never left,” Dr. Pichie said.

Additionally, she said that across the country especially in rural communities it’s hard to recruit doctors especially family doctors and general practitioners.

She added that she thinks it’s mandatory that the healthcare system tries to build medical communities where Doctors want to stay long term.

Dr. Pichie is not the only physician to receive this award.

In 2020, Dr. Onuora Odoh in Houston also was granted the award.

The Rural Community Impact Award recognizes a physician that had a significant impact on their community through clinical services, teaching, research, volunteer work or other community involvement to advocate for the best health care available.