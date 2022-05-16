- Advertisement -

The importance of local government is being showcased this week as it is Local Government Awareness week.

This week is an ongoing initiative to raise awareness and inform residents about the roles in local government and to encourage the public to participate.

According to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, local governments are the closest to everyone in the community.

She says it is the part of government that affects our day to day lives and where we live.

“I think it’s where people can most readily see the effects of government, what’s happening in your own hometown, how is it developing, you can expect how it’s developing. It’s so close, you can see it, you can inspect it and you can touch the people through communication that are in your local government,” Atrill said.

She added that she decided to join local government because of her ongoing interest in the community.

Atrill said that Smithers is her hometown and she always had an interest in local government.

She also explained how people interested in getting involved with local government can do so.

“It is certainly a way to learn about your community in a way that will provide ongoing education. One way to get involved is to simply come to a council meeting, you can join a committee, express interest in a committee,” Atrill said.

Other communities are celebrating local government awareness week like Telkwa which is hosting a scavenger hunt and a trip for kids to see the Telkwa Water Treatment Plant.