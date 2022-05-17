Listen Live

BC Liberal Leader sworn in as MLA, plans to hold government to account

By Brendan Pawliw
Kevin Falcon (Kevin Falcon/Facebook)
Liberal leader Kevin Falcon stated he’d suspend plans to build a new Royal B-C Museum if he ever becomes Premier.

Falcon was officially sworn in as B-C’s newest MLA yesterday (Monday), after winning last month’s byelection in the Vancouver riding held by former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Falcon calls the museum project a “billion-dollar vanity project.”

He adds the money would be much better spent on helping B-C residents cope with massive increases in the cost of living, our worst-ever opioid overdose crisis, and the shortage of family doctors.

with files from Vista Radio news wire

