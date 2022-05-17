- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) says pile burning is scheduled to take place in the Driftwood Road area.

It is anticipated to start as early as tomorrow (Wednesday) and firefighting personnel will burn three piles of wood debris.

These piles are located on Driftwood Road, approximately three kilometres from the intersection of Telkwa High Road.

Smoke is expected to be visible around the Town of Smithers, surrounding areas and where the burn is taking place.

The removal of the debris piles is to help reduce fuel in the event of a wildfire in the area.

NWFC said the exact timing for the pile burn will depend on site, weather and venting conditions.

Pile burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

Additionally, staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires.