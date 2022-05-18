- Advertisement -

The Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation will be conducting its wildfire risk reduction treatment on Hudson Bay Mountain Road this summer.

Funding was provided to the corporation to complete several prescriptions of key areas as a part of its Wildfire Hazard Mitigation Plan.

A shaded fuel break will be created along Hudson Bay Mountain Road as a part of phase 1 and phase 2 of the project.

Crews will be working from approximately 9 to 18 km of the road until Oct 31.

According to the Wetzin’kwa the primary objective of the prescribed fuel management is to improve public safety by altering forest fuels adjacent to primary access and exit routes.

Additionally, secondary objectives include the protection of critical infrastructure like transmission lines, radio towers, Bulkley Valley Nordic Centre Trails that occur within or adjacent to the identified treatment units.

The corporation said in order to reduce smoke impacts, chipping may be conducted in lieu of pile burning where it is able.

Burning will be conducted in compliance with applicable burning regulations and bylaws and will follow the Ministry of Environment’s Open Burning Smoke Regulations.