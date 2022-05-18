- Advertisement -

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) met with Public Safety Canada to talk about the RCMP retroactive pay that they believe should be covered by the Federal Government.

UBCM noted that over 70 local governments joined in the discussion, and cited some concerns:

The lack of communication and information sharing by Public Safety Canada related to the RCMP Collective Agreement and impacts on contract partners;

The federal government’s failure to effectively engage local governments or consider local government concerns during the negotiation process;

The inability for local governments to pay/absorb large retroactive costs, especially given that policing is already the largest budget item for many; and,

Federal guidance, delivered in 2018, fell well short of the final settlement.

Concerns regarding the results of these potential costs were also brought up, whether it be property tax increases, or difficulty hiring enough law enforcement staff.

Public Safety Canada agreed to convey these issues to the Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, and invoices are being delayed by 1-2 months.

Over 160 letters were sent from local governments to the federal government on this problem.

The letters sent last year by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and UBCM can be found here.