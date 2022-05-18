- Advertisement -

Smithers musicians and live events have benefited after the Province is providing more funding for the Amplify BC program.

Today (Wednesday), The province said it was providing a $2.5 million funding boost to the live music sector.

This funding will support music companies and live music operations as part of BC’s ongoing commitment towards economic recovery in the province’s creative sector.

Additionally, the $2.5 million is a supplement to the $22.5 million being delivered over three years as a part of the province’s recognition of the impact that COVID-19 had on the music industry.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Local musicians received funding through two of the funding intakes including, Naomi Kavka who received $9,000 through the Career Development Intake.

Additionally, Sing Smither/ Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council received $9,760 for the Sing Smithers Presents: The Logpile Sessions.

This was through the Live Music Regular Intake.

May 16 to 20 is considered Creative Industries Week which is an industry led awareness week that feature events either online or through social media activities.