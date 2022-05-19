- Advertisement -

Communities across the province will be receiving a funding boost to assist people experiencing gender-based violence, domestic violence and Indigenous People recovering from Trauma.

$4.3 million is being provided for 121 projects across the province including two within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The grant is through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant program and has been awarded through six streams.

In Smithers, Northern Society for Domestic Peace received $30,000 for its Domestic Peace Program through the Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Programming stream.

The program offers ongoing, voluntary individual counselling services to adult men who use or are at risk to use violence in their relationships.

The goal of this program is to support men to stop using abuse in their intimate relationships and consistently keep their behaviour safe and respectful toward their children and partners.

Additionally, the Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake also received $30,000 for its A Continuum to Address Gender Based Violence project.

This will build on the work of the Lake Babine Nations’ coordinated emergency response service Team Gooze, that works closely and collaboratively with local RCMP and health services to provide culturally responsive, wrap-around care to community members.

According to the province, this year’s grants align with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity development of an action plan to end gender-based violence.