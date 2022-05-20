- Advertisement -

10 Communities in the province have been provided funding for asset management, including one in the Northwest.

A total of $441,200 has been provided by the Federal Government through the Municipal Asset Management Program.

The Village of Hazelton received over $25,000 for its asset management plan update and training.

Ottawa said that municipalities need good asset management practices to build and maintain resilient and sustainable communities.

Additionally, the funding for the initiatives will help communities make data driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.