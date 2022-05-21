- Advertisement -

A local brewery has won a prestigious award for one of its stouts.

Bulkley Valley Brewery’s Ullr Oatmeal Stout won a silver medal at the Canadian Brewing Awards.

The stout was created by Owner Dave Harris and his brewer Josh which has roasted malts that create a splash of chocolate and has a dose of coffee flavour.

Harris said it was exciting hearing that the brewery won the award.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“It’s just really cool letting it all sink in and people from all over BC are already calling us asking us if we can ship the beer or if it’s going to be on tap this summer and it’s been pretty huge,” he said.

Harris added that the brewery team was invited to the awards in Calgary but were unable to make it.

He also said winning this award shows that you don’t need the fanciest equipment to make a good product.

“We’re definitely a brewery that is growing and that is trying to get to a bigger production level so, to be from a small town and have a small brewery and to have entry level equipment it’s pretty awesome to see that we can compete on a level with the big guys,” Harris said.

According to Harris, he found out they won by people calling and emailing the brewery asking about the stout.

- Advertisement -

He also called the win incredible considering the brewery is only four years old.

The Ullr Oatmeal Stout is available for purchase in cans at the Bulkley Valley Brewery and at liquor stores across Northern BC.