Ottawa and BC have announced a funding boost to improve high-speed internet and mobile connectivity in rural communities.
A news release said that up to $108 million in combined funding will be available which would bring high-speed internet access to up to 14,000 households.
Communities and First Nations within the Northwest are included in this funding.
Additionally, the projects are a part of an existing agreement between the province and Canada that would invest up to $830 million to provide all residents in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with internet access.
Communities within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes involved with this funding include:
- Decker Lake
- Fort Fraser
- Grassy Plains
- Hagwilget
- New Hazelton
- Round Lake
- Wet’suwet’en Village
BC and Canada added that projects under the agreement will be announced over the coming months.
Additionally, Canada is working toward 100% of Canadians having access to high speed internet by 2030 with B.C’s target by 2027.