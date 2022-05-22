- Advertisement -

Ottawa and BC have announced a funding boost to improve high-speed internet and mobile connectivity in rural communities.

A news release said that up to $108 million in combined funding will be available which would bring high-speed internet access to up to 14,000 households.

Communities and First Nations within the Northwest are included in this funding.

Additionally, the projects are a part of an existing agreement between the province and Canada that would invest up to $830 million to provide all residents in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with internet access.

Communities within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes involved with this funding include:

Decker Lake

Fort Fraser

Grassy Plains

Hagwilget

New Hazelton

Round Lake

Wet’suwet’en Village

BC and Canada added that projects under the agreement will be announced over the coming months.

Additionally, Canada is working toward 100% of Canadians having access to high speed internet by 2030 with B.C’s target by 2027.