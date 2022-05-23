- Advertisement -

Today (Monday) marks the one year anniversary since the discovery of unmarked children’s graves at a former residential school in Kamloops.

A special ceremony is taking place in Kamloops, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to attend the memorial and meet with First Nations leaders.

An estimated 215 burial sites were found on the land, but experts suggest that number could be much higher.

The discovery triggered a deeper investigation of the site, as well as more searches across Canada.

Files from Vista News Wire