- Advertisement -

The Downtown Landscaping Revitalization Project is going slower than expected according to the Town of Smithers.

This is because of complications with the irrigation system along Main Street.

The Town added that even with the delay it is confident that the majority of the work that will require road closures will be completed by early July.

Currently, Lyons Landscaping, who is the contractor for the project is currently removing existing landscaping features and preparing for the installation of new curbs and retaining walls that will outline new planting areas.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A news release said while requests have been brought forward to staff for the items along Main Street they will be recycled and will not be given away or sold.

Meanwhile, the Town added that the work to revitalize Main Street will proceed two blocks at a time with those blocks closed to vehicular traffic with working hours Monday to Saturday 7 a.m until 7p.m.

The majority of this work is scheduled to be completed in mid August.

Sidewalks and businesses along Main Street will be open during the remainder of the project.

The Town also said the new landscaping will include 26 benches, 10 more garbage recycling bins, 88 staked trees, 29 deciduous, 15 coniferous, 753 shrubs, 734 perennial flowers and new irrigation for the planter areas.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the public is being advised that while construction is ongoing to not toss your garbage in the old round bins.

Green drums have been placed along Main Street as temporary garbage bins along with the three new bins that were installed prior to the project.