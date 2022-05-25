- Advertisement -

Local communities within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will be participating in a campaign to tackle period poverty.

United Way of Northern BC took part in the Period Promise Campaign three years ago but for this year have added other communities as drop off locations.

Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake will each have collection sites where people can drop off period products or donate financially.

Director of Resource Development Meghan Ginter says a recent survey found 26% respondents went through period poverty at some point in their lives.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“To think that individuals are missing school or work or social events because they don’t have access to products or they’re having to choose between purchasing food and having access to products is a really sad reality,” she said.

Ginter added that this campaign aims to bring awareness to the issue of period poverty.

She said that United Way of Northern BC is working with local agencies to deliver the products and monetary donations that are received.

“Every single one of those agencies have come onboard because they have clientele who are in need of these products on a regular basis so, we’re hearing the need in every community that we’re working within,” Ginter said.

The local agencies that will be distributing the products include, Houston Community Services Association, Carrier Sekani Family Services in Burns Lake and in Smithers it will be at the Dze L’kant Friendship Centre.

- Advertisement -

Ginter added that last year in total 24,000 menstrual hygiene products as a part of the campaign but this year the goal has increased to 100,000 products.

Donations are being accepted at local businesses between May 27 until June 10.

A list of drop off locations can be found on the United Way of Northern BC’s website.