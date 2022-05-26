Listen Live

Smithers taxi service to be discontinued next week

By Lindsay Newman
BV Taxi and Transport vehicles (supplied by: BV Taxi and Transport)
Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation have announced that it will be discontinuing taxi service in Smithers.

A facebook post by the company said this is because the market has not been strong enough to maintain operations.

Additionally, the company said it has achieved its goals of providing a key community service and good jobs.

The last day of operations is on May 31.

The entire Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will be left without a taxi service.

The company opened in July 2020 six months after BV Taxi closed its doors that January.

