Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation have announced that it will be discontinuing taxi service in Smithers.

A facebook post by the company said this is because the market has not been strong enough to maintain operations.

Additionally, the company said it has achieved its goals of providing a key community service and good jobs.

The last day of operations is on May 31.

The entire Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will be left without a taxi service.

The company opened in July 2020 six months after BV Taxi closed its doors that January.