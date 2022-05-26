- Advertisement -

Staff and students at Muheim Elementary School will be participating in their annual career day tomorrow (May 27).

This is the first career day since 2019 because it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups of students will be going to local businesses and learning about the jobs that are done at that specific business.

Students from kindergarten to grade 7 will be participating with over 20 community presenters.

Vice Principal Liliana Pesce said this has been beneficial.

“What I have found is that kids learn about how they can connect an interest and a passion with a career so, that’s a conversation that seems to happen afterwards,” Pesce said.

She added that sometimes students attend a session that they may not know a lot about.

Pesce also said that there has been positive feedback about career day from local businesses.

“We’ve had a lot of businesses say that just being able to interact with the kids allows them to feel like they are giving back to the community,” she said.

She added that it’s been nice to have people come into the building and be a part of the school.

Students are scheduled to be around the downtown core with staff from 9 a.m. until noon.