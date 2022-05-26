- Advertisement -

A high streamflow Advisory is in effect for the Bulkley River including tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers and Hazelton.

The high streamflow is expected with coming rainfall and active snowmelt that is underway.

Flows are expected to reach peak levels on Saturday and potentially overnight into Sunday.

According to a notice, a low-pressure system is expected across B.C. tomorrow (Friday) bringing the risk of heavy rainfall.

The notice said that there is uncertainty of the location of the most intense rainfall.

Environment Canada is calling for potential rainfall amounts between 15 to 50mm of range from Friday to Saturday.

Additionally, there will be an easterly flow with upslope conditions on the eastern slopes of the Bulkley Ranges and Hudson Bay Range which could lead to higher rainfall amounts.

The public is being advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.

The River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor the conditions.