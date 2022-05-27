- Advertisement -

Northern BC gamblers are looking to cash in on a pretty hefty jackpot.

Tonight’s (Friday) Lotto Max draw is a stunning 70-million dollars while 28 Max Million prizes are also up for grabs.

Matt Lee with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio our region has been on a bit of a lucky streak.

“The lottery has been kind to Prince George players over the last little bit. We’ve seen a couple BC/49 winners from the Prince George area as well as some decent prizes at Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 over the last couple months as well.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lee stated the current jackpot should attract gamblers of all experience levels.

“This is one of the best features of Lotto Max that seems to draw players in. It’s that ability to play for big jackpots and we hear from players a lot that there may be casual players that will buy a ticket every once and a while when the jackpot is high.”

“We only get to see it hit 70-million a few times a year so we expect lottery fever to be in full swing across BC today (Friday),” added Lee.

Colin Turick of PG won two-million bucks during the May 14th BC/49 draw while another winning ticket worth the same amount was purchased in the Nechako Lakes region on Saturday (May 21st).