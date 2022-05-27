- Advertisement -

Ottawa will be investing in housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence in New Hazelton.

The community is a part of 16 projects that will receive funding to construct and repair shelters, providing shelter beds and transitional housing units.

A total of $121.2 million is being provided for the projects which will assist over 430 units across the country.

During a press conference this morning, government officials said this funding is being provided through the Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative.

These funds are a part of the first window of a $250 million initiative to support the construction, repair and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional and shelter spaces.

According to Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien, more funding will be on the way for more projects to assist women and children experiencing domestic violence.