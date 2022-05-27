- Advertisement -

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has wet weather in store for this weekend according to Environment Canada.

According to Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, it is not expected that the region will get warning level amounts of rain over the next 24 hours.

He added that it is also not anticipated that the region will break any records.

Sekhon said how much rain the Bulkley Valley and Lakes are expecting.

“We’re going to see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain through today (Friday) and into tonight and it should be tapering off by tomorrow morning when we get into just a chance of showers for tomorrow and Sunday,” he said.

Sekhon added that temperatures are on the low side being about 5 degrees below average.

He said that the region has seen wet weather recently.

“We should keep that in mind in terms of saturation levels, maybe higher flows in the river so, it’s something to be mindful of especially in places on the higher end of that rain, closer to 40 millimetres,” Sekhon said.

Currently, a high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Bulkley River by the BC River Forecast Centre due to the high levels of rain that is expected.

Meanwhile, Sekhon also said that warmer temperatures can be expected by the middle of next week with the possibility of reaching the early 20’s.