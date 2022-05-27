- Advertisement -

The BC Conservation Officer Service is applauding the work of two Conservation Officers in assisting the RCMP.

Two CO’s were grabbing a coffee when they heard a call on the police dispatch radios.

The pair helped RCMP to arrest a robbery suspect who held up a store with a knife and needle before they ran from the scene.

According to a facebook post, the two officers were less than two blocks away and after they received a description of the suspect from police.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While patrols were being made by the two CO’s and RCMP he was spotted moments later.

One of the CO’s jumped out of the vehicle and chased the suspect where he was then arrested,

“It was just like out of a movie. As he’s running, the cash is falling out of his pocket as we’re chasing him,” said CO Rob Leblanc.

The suspect is facing robbery and unrelated charges.