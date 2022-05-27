- Advertisement -

Police are looking to the public for a man wanted by RCMP who may be in the New Hazelton area.

Kenton Fast is wanted for assault, failing to attend court, breach of probation and breach of a release order.

Police say the warrants originated in Smithers and Terrace.

He is being described as:

Caucasion

43 years of age

5’10

172 lbs

Slender build

Brown hair

Blue eyes

May have a blonde goatee

If anyone spots Fast they are being told not to confront him and to call New Hazelton RCMP.