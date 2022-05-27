- Advertisement -
Police are looking to the public for a man wanted by RCMP who may be in the New Hazelton area.
Kenton Fast is wanted for assault, failing to attend court, breach of probation and breach of a release order.
Police say the warrants originated in Smithers and Terrace.
He is being described as:
- Caucasion
- 43 years of age
- 5’10
- 172 lbs
- Slender build
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- May have a blonde goatee
If anyone spots Fast they are being told not to confront him and to call New Hazelton RCMP.
- Advertisement -