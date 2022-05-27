Listen Live

Man wanted by New Hazelton RCMP

By Lindsay Newman
Keaton Fast (supplied by: RCMP)
Police are looking to the public for a man wanted by RCMP who may be in the New Hazelton area. 

Kenton Fast is wanted for assault, failing to attend court, breach of probation and breach of a release order. 

Police say the warrants originated in Smithers and Terrace.

He is being described as:

  • Caucasion
  • 43 years of age
  • 5’10
  • 172 lbs
  • Slender build
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • May have a blonde goatee

If anyone spots Fast they are being told not to confront him and to call New Hazelton RCMP.

