BC Hydro is planning a power outage for the Hazelton and New Hazelton areas tomorrow (Sunday) to work on their equipment.

The outage is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. in both communities.

In Hazelton, the power is expected to come back on at 6:00 p.m., and 3029 customers will be affected.

In New Hazelton, the power is expected to return at noon, and 154 customers will be affected.