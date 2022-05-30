- Advertisement -

Medical experts are sounding the alarm as staffing shortages forced three more B.C. hospitals to close their emergency departments over the weekend.

Hospitals in Chetwynd, Port McNeill (on Vancouver Island), and Clearwater (in the Interior) had to divert emergency patients to other facilities.

In the case of the Clearwater hospital, it’s the fifth time this month that it’s had to close its emergency room due to a lack of staff.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire