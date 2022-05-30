- Advertisement -

Smithers residents are being encouraged to ride their bike or use a form of active transportation this week for GoByBike week.

Events throughout the week will be held across the community for cyclists including, free swimming at the BV Pool and Rec Centre, Yoga and Cycling Cafe event.

Cyclists are also being reminded to sign up on GoByBike’s website to log the kilometres as a way to win incentives.

Smithers Bikes Coordinator Sheena Miller says a large population of the community gets involved for GoByBike week.

“This event knows no boundaries in terms of the demographics involved so, everyone’s involved, everyone’s encouraged and it’s all free and there’s no other events like this across the North where all you have to do is ride a bike,” she said.

Miller added that a lot of advocacy happens behind the scenes where they will try to set people up with bikes and helmets who wish to participate but don’t have the supplies.

She also said that she feels this week is a good way to get people out and participating in active transportation.

“I can’t think of a better way that builds community and ignites people and brings them together, our hashtag is united by cycling and this is just fun, it connects the community, it brings people together, it bridges gaps,” she said.

Additionally, Smithers Bikes will be hosting Pedal Powered Perks to get the community involved with this event where prizes can be won.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Smithers Bikes Facebook Page.