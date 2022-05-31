- Advertisement -

Road crews will continue to be busy this summer as a number of paving projects will be completed that cover more than 296 kilometres of highways and sideroads.

This work will include roads within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The province says work is nearing completion in several areas in the Hazelton area, where 25 kilometres of asphalt surfacing is taking place.

This is a part of a $5.6 million project which includes:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A sections of Highway 62 from the junction of Highway 16 to Recreation Road

The Kispiox Valley Road from the junction of Highway 62 to Kispiox Village

Aldous Street and Omineca Avenue in South Hazelton.

The work will take place from 7 a..m until 7 p.m.and drivers are being advised to expect delays.

According to the province, there will be improved safety once the project is completed in June.

Additionally, work is also being completed on Highway 35 near Burns Lake.

Resurfacing will be done 21 kilometres on Highway 35 from Burns Lake Trestle Bridge to the intersection of Colleymount Road.

The province said in 2022 approximately $50 million is being invested in resurfacing northern highways and local roads to ensure drivers continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.