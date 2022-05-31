- Advertisement -

Remote communities in Tahltan Territory will soon have access to fibre optic internet.

Construction began today (Tuesday) to provide high speed telecommunication services into the communities of Dease Lake and Iskut as a part of a partnership with Tahltan Nation Development Corporation and City West.

This partnership is called Tahltan Communication and is expected to build over 200 kilometres of new fibre optic cable in unison with fibre optic strands that are part of the BC Hydro Northwest Transmission Line.

“TNDC’s partnership with CityWest is a game changer and will deliver on our key strategic priority to become a telecommunications provider of high speed internet connectivity to Tahltan communities and those doing business in Tahltan Territory,” said TNDC Chief Executive Officer Paul Gruner said.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The $13 million project will also provide high speed fibre optic based telecommunication services to the small, medium and large industrial businesses in the region.

According to a news release, this will bring significant benefits such as improving the delivery of healthcare, safety, education and social services and fostering economic development, environmental protection and infrastructure development.

The fibre optic internet is scheduled to be in Dease Lake and Iskut by early 2023.

This project is a part of funding through the federal and provincial governments which was announced in 2019.