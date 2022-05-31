- Advertisement -

Smithers Pride Society will be hosting its first in person pride event since 2019.

This is the fifth year the event will be held but has changed its location to Boville Square instead of the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue.

According to Vice President of Smithers Pride Perry Rath, a lot of different events will be taking place on Saturday (June 4).

Some of the events include live music, Smithers Roller Derby will do a demonstration and information will be available on community alliances.

Rath says that the society is looking forward to having an in person event since the start of the pandemic.

“To be in person again, face to face it’s a sense of community when you’re together is so much stronger, so much more interactive and totally different to be face to face in the same space,” he said.

In 2020 and 2021, the pride event was held virtually that featured acts from across the province.

Rath also said the pride event allowed people to feel welcome no matter what they identified as.

“It also helped the allies, other people in the community to be like, yes we want this place to be a safe place for people whatever they identify as,” he said.

Additionally, for those 19 and older there will be a Pride after party to be held at Smithers Brewing Company.

The main event will be held from noon until 3 p.m.