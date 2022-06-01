- Advertisement -

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans have announced that fishing for Chinook Salmon will be closed for the 2022 season in the Skeena Watershed.

This is for all lakes in Region 6 but does not include the Kitimat River and Nass River watershed.

According to the DFO, these measures are being put into place to address the ongoing concerns for salmon numbers for North Coast and Skeena Chinook.

It is scheduled that fishing for Chinook will reopen on March 31, 2023.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious fishing activity or a violation is being told to call the Fisheries and Oceans Canada 24 hour Observe, Record and Report line.