The Bell Irving River Bridge No. 1 in Stewart will go through rehabilitation this year.

$7.85 million is being invested by the province to rehabilitate the bridge with the contract awarded to Surespan Construction Ltd.

The province said that this work will prevent deterioration and extend life of the bridge, which is located on Highway 37.

The entire steel deck, structural steel span components and upper structure of the existing bridge will be replaced.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Drivers are being told to expect single-lane alternating traffic and are being asked to drive according to conditions and to obey all signs and personnel.

The current bridge was built in 1967 and spans 111 metres across the Bell Irving River.