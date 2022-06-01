- Advertisement -

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District saw a cold and damp May according to Environment Canada.

The average temperature for the region was 8.2 degrees which is slightly lower than the average for this time of year of 9.4 degrees.

Meteorologist Derek Lee said last month did not stand out as one of the coldest on record.

“In terms of precipitation it was quite trending normally. I would say it actually got around 42.5 millimetres of precipitation and normally we get 38.1 millimetres so, it’s trending to a little over 100%,” he said.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As of the spring he said that it was the same picture of cold and damp but it was not record breaking.

He added that as for the Summer months temperatures are anticipated to be cooler than average.

Lee also said this week temperatures are six degrees above average but it will be short lived.

“Heading into the rest of June a cold signal still lingers for our area and we might still see below average temperatures and moving into July those cooler temperatures might still linger,” he said.

Lee added it won’t be until August where we could see near normal temperatures.

He also said after next week Lee anticipates a stormy pattern for the region.