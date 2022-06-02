- Advertisement -

B-C prosecutors say they’re charging 15 people with criminal contempt of court, in connection with last fall’s protests against the Coastal Gas-Link pipeline project in northern B-C.

Demonstrators blocked the road leading to one of the pipeline’s worksites near Houston.

Prosecutors allege the actions violated the 2019 court injunction that prohibits interference with the company’s operations.

They add a decision on whether to lay charges against another ten protesters will be made within a month.

The 670-kilometer-long pipeline is to carry natural gas across northern B-C from the Dawson Creek region to a liquid natural gas terminal now being built at the port of Kitimat.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire