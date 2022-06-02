- Advertisement -

Warming temperatures has resulted in a High Streamflow Advisory to be issued for the Skeena River, including the Bulkley River and Stikine River.

This will include all of the tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox , Terrace and all streams and rivers around Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

Today (Thursday) and into the weekend the region is expected to see unsettled weather with the potential for rainfall to add to river runoff.

The BC River Forecast Centre said that there is a risk that flood conditions could emerge over the weekend.

It added that there is uncertainty over the weather and river responses into the weekend and the advisory could be updated if required.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.

Conditions will continue to be monitored and updates will be issued as soon as they are available.

This is the second advisory issued for the region in less than a week.